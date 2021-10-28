What? What Is This? What Is This, Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema?

As someone waiting to see whether the Build Back Better legislation being negotiated in Congress will or will not enable me to pay for child care without sometimes typing “appendix price black market what storage temperature?” into Google, I have some questions about this social media post featuring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

• What is this?

• Do they think this is cute?

• How much time did they spend thinking of and executing this idea that they could have spent doing their jobs as United States senators?

• Is this funny, to them? Is this the kind of thing that is funny to them?

• Biscuits?

• Wait, is this SOME KIND OF TV MEME THING?

• Is THIS A [MULTIPLE EXPLETIVES] TED LASSO THING???

• What if public figures acted their own age instead of trying to emulate what the staff of BuzzFeed was doing 18 months ago? How would that be for a big mood?

• Like, what happened to dignity?

• Is Build Back Better going to pass this week or are there any other senators who need to take a break from negotiating enormously consequential legislation to burnish their quirky reputation by posting a picture of Timothée Chalamet?

Thanks, that’s all the questions I’ve got.