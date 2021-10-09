Following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom and recording her while she’s in the stall is not going to work. A senator like Sinema will then want to be seen as not caving to people who would follow her to the toilet. (Also, the Surge has staked out many a bathroom door, and people do come out eventually.) What Sinema may want to acknowledge, though, is that if people feel they need to follow you into a bathroom to get your attention, you might not be doing a stellar job with public outreach. Sinema worships John McCain and fancies herself a similar “maverick,” but one integral part of the John McCain model is telling everyone what you think all the time. No one felt like they had to follow McCain into the bathroom, and even if they had, he would’ve given a press conference from the john. Sinema, meanwhile, won’t say anything to anyone in public—constituent groups, her Senate colleagues, Slate reporter Jim Newell—about where she stands on the Build Back Better Act, except through workshopped public statements declaring that it needs to be smaller. In-state activists, worried their group’s interests will be victims of Sinema’s demanded cuts, follow her to the bathroom because she won’t meet with them. She justifies this all by saying that she refuses to negotiate through the press. This isn’t about negotiating the finer details of tax increases, though, it’s about letting anyone know whether you can stomach tax increases at all. Or expanding Medicare, or reining in prescription drug costs, or expanding the child tax credit, or anything else that’s under discussion. (For his part, Sen. Joe Manchin does this much better than Sinema, actually occasionally telling people where he stands.) Sinema’s own Democratic colleagues are left guessing what she wants by reading rumors in Politico or Axios, just like the rest of us chuckleheads. She’s kind of an important senator. Maybe she should tell people what she believes?