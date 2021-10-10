House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Repeatedly Refuses to Say Whether Election Was Stolen

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday repeatedly refused to give a straight answer to the question of whether the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace gave Scalise multiple chances during an interview Sunday to dismiss talk that there was something fundamentally wrong with the election. He refused every time. “There are irregularities in all elections,” Wallace said. “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and in continuing to make that charge, not having states do election reform, but specifically making this charge that the election was stolen, do you think that that hurts, undermines American democracy?”

Faced with that direct question, Scalise avoided giving a straight answer. “Chris, I’ve been very clear from the beginning,” Scalise said. “If you look at a number of states, they didn’t follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don’t say that the states determine what the rules are, they say the state legislatures determine the rules. And in a number of states, they didn’t follow those legislative rules.” Wallace went on to tell Scalise that it sure sounded like he believed the election was stolen, and the lawmaker did not refute that characterization. Wallace then asked the question one more time. “I guess the question is—last time, I promise—do you think the election was stolen or not?” Wallace asked. Scalise again refused to give a straight yes or no answer.

Steve Scalise on Fox News Sunday repeatedly refuses to acknowledge that the 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/EME1lBK1vA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2021

Shortly after the interview was aired, Rep. Liz Cheney publicly criticized Scalise for his repeated refusal to deny allegations that the election was stolen. “Millions of Americans have been sold a fraud that the election was stolen. Republicans have a duty to tell the American people that this is not true. Perpetuating the Big Lie is an attack on the core of our constitutional republic,” Cheney tweeted.