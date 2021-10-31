Biden’s Favorability Rating Is Looking a Lot Like Trump’s

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been steadily slipping since he took office as many Americans appear to be quickly losing the optimism that marked the beginning of his administration a little more than nine months ago. And now his favorability rating is looking a lot like that of the guy he beat in last year’s election, according to the latest NBC News poll. In the poll, 40 percent of respondents said they had a positive view on the president, while 48 percent claimed to have a negative view. Those numbers are pretty much identical to Trump, who received a 38 percent positive vs 50 percent negative rating in the poll conducted Oct. 23-26.

Along with the slip in the president’s positive rating, a majority of Americans—or 54 percent—now disapprove of the job that Biden is doing as president. That is up six points since August. And only 42 percent say they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, which has declined seven points since August. Generally, Americans are also much more pessimistic than they were a few months ago with 71 percent saying the country is headed in the wrong directions, an increase of eight points since August. One exception to the general pessimism is that 56 percent of Americans to believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us, which is a whopping 18 points higher than in August.

With a year to go before the midterm elections, Republicans seem to enjoy an enthusiasm advantage. Republicans are also leading as the party that is see as better equipped to handle the economy, national security, crime, and immigration. Democrats, on the other hand, have an advantage on abortion, the pandemic, and climate change.

Earlier this month, Gallup had already said that Biden had the worst approval rating of any other president it had measures at this point in their administration except for Trump. While Biden had a 42 percent approval rating in the first October of his presidency, Trump had a 37 percent rating in that same period, according to Gallup’s polling. That compares to 53 percent for Barack Obama, 88 percent for George W. Bush and 48 percent for Bill Clinton.