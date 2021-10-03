Alaska Hospitals Increasingly Ration Care as COVID-19 Infections Soar

Doctors in Alaska are increasingly having to make decisions on who to prioritize for care as resources are stretched thin amid the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. And the problem is only likely to get worse. Alaska over the weekend activated emergency crisis protocols at 20 health care facilities, which allows them to ration care if needed. Before Saturday three facilities had activated the protocols, including the state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Although hospitals across the country are stretched thin, facilities in the lower 48 states are usually able to transfer patients to other cities and states much more easily. In Anchorage, patients often have to be transferred to Seattle, which is also dealing with overburdened health care facilities. Plus doctors in Alaska have to manage with one of the lowest rates of ICU beds as a proportion of its population than any other state besides Hawaii and Vermont. “We have the most highly sophisticated medicine and advanced training in the world, and we’re having to ration care,” Javid Kamali, an intensive-care doctor at Providence Alaska Medical Center, tells the Wall Street Journal. “We didn’t sign up for this.”

Alaska has never had a statewide mask mandate and even as it suffers the worst COVID-19 infection rate in the country, many continue to resist any social distancing measures. Doctors who plead with residents to take the virus more seriously are often met with insults and derision. When the Anchorage Assembly debated whether to institute a mask mandate last week, many people in the audience wore a yellow Star of David. And even though the state’s vaccination rate got off to a good start, it has since slowed and Alaska now has a vaccination rate that is below the national average. Around 58 percent of Alaskans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared with 65 percent nationally.