First of all, we’re going to wish a happy 80th birthday to Sen. Sanders, even though he may well tell us to fuck off for doing so. It was Sanders who cut the $3.5 trillion handshake deal on the reconciliation bill with moderates on the Senate Budget Committee, which he chairs. And one of the top priorities for Sanders is to expand Medicare to cover dental care, vision, and hearing aids. A funny thing happened in an early draft of this proposal, though, which the House Ways and Means Committee marked up this week. In that draft, the dental benefits were included, but wouldn’t kick in until 2028. One good rule of thumb for politics is that if you’re going to bribe a constituency, bribe them now. That’s especially vital when the constituency is seniors, who in seven years may not be … you know … needing to see the dentist. Sanders said he wasn’t on board with that delay, and there are discussions to give seniors an immediate voucher to cover dental services in the meantime. But this episode is an early indication of a lot of the sour trade-offs that will have to be made to fit everything into this bill. Democrats have only as many dollars to spend as Joe Manchin will agree to, and so some lovely sounding items will have to be kicked in later, phased in, or only implemented on a temporary basis with a debate about permanency punted down the road. And each decision like this is going to spark an outcry.