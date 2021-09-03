Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. As you watch the entire country flood, except for the parts that are permanently on fire, remember: There’s still snow in certain parts of the world. Does snow seem very “warm” to you?





Our last week of “hot delta summer” was a week of threats, and we don’t even have the space to get into Madison Cawthorn. One congressman snapped at an ambassador for not breaking the law to smuggle him into Afghanistan. Republican voters are warning Mitch McConnell that he’d better find a way to make Nancy Pelosi impeach Joe Biden in another chamber of Congress. The threat of Gov. Larry Elder has snapped California Democrats into action, and what more credible threat is there than Kevin McCarthy saying he’s going to eliminate United States telecommunications companies if they obey congressional orders?





But let’s start with the true credible threat of the week, and whether there’s anything national Democrats can do to combat it.