Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which faced an excruciating decision between including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Nicki Minaj. Just kidding, it was in no way a difficult decision.





In addition to discussing Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles, we look at Democrats’ signature “Build Back Better” bill in Congress as special interest groups begin to chisel it down. On the congressional front of things that absolutely need to happen to prevent a global economic meltdown and the collapse of the dollar, it’s not clear how Congress finds the votes to raise the debt ceiling. We encourage you to only invest in ancient stores of value (meth). And Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, in trying to prove that someone else is senile, posed a series of nonsense questions to the secretary of state about “the mute button.”





But first, let’s look at Democrats’ final celebratory election night of the next 10 years!