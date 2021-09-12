Six Capitol Police Officers Could Face Disciplinary Action Over Jan. 6 Riot

A U.S. Capitol Police internal investigation has recommended that six officers face disciplinary action over what they did during the Jan. 6 riot. Three were singled out for “conduct unbecoming,” one for failing to comply with directions, another for “improper remarks,” and the last one for “improper dissemination of information.” Capitol Police did not identify the officers nor detail what the disciplinary action could entail. But what is clear is there will be no criminal charges.

The recommendations came after the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations over what took place that day when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. It was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, and found no wrongdoing in 20 of the cases. One investigation into an officer who was “accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming,” remains open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Capitol Police released the details of the disciplinary recommendations after it had provided the Department of Justice with information on the cases. The U.S. Attorney’s Office “did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime,” according to the statement. Six Capitol Police officers had been suspended with pay in February, while 29 were placed under investigation. It is unclear whether the ones who could face disciplinary action now are the same ones who were suspended.

Although Capitol Police said it was “committed to accountability” it also emphasize that the six cases “should not diminish the heroic efforts” of most of the officers who were present that day. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring,” the Capitol Police said.

The recommendation for disciplinary action comes amid concern that there could be violent clashes next week in Washington in a protest planned for Sept. 18 near the Capitol to support the Jan. 6 rioters. More than 600 people are facing federal charges over their role in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. Around 10 percent of them have pleaded guilty.