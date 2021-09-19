GOP Senators Reportedly Refuse to Go Along With Trump’s Plan to Depose McConnell

Former President Donald Trump has made no secret that he is eager to end Mitch McConnell’s run as the Republican leader in the Senate, but lawmakers don’t seem all that interested, reports the Wall Street Journal. Trump has been making calls to senators and allies to try to weigh potential interest in ousting McConnell from the leadership spot but so far he has gotten little traction. Although the two men were allies for much of Trump’s presidency, McConnell refused to go along with the former president’s lies that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. Even if Trump’s plan never gets off the ground though “the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest-ranking member in elected office,” notes the Journal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Differences between Trump and McConnell have only grown since the former president left office. McConnell was one of 18 Senate Republicans to vote in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump spoke up against. Although Trump has been open about his desire for Republican senators to oust McConnell from the leadership spot he has held for almost 15 years, he refused to discuss in a recent interview whether he was trying to get potential challengers together.

For now it seems even Trump’s most fervent allies aren’t all that eager to join the former president in the plan to oust McConnell. “Naw, I’m not going to get in that fight,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who was one of Trump’s top allies in the Senate, said. Even candidates that Trump has endorsed have failed to publicly express a desire to oust McConnell from his position.