Naomi Osaka Questions Future After Loss: “Don’t Know When I’m Going to Play My Next Tennis Match”

After her shocking loss in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday, Naomi Osaka cast doubt on her future in tennis. The No. 3-seeded Osaka, who is the best hard court player in the world, lost to Leylah Annie Fernandez, a Canadian teenager ranked 74th in the world. After the loss, Osaka opened up to the media, with her eyes filled with tears she raised questions about what her future would hold. “I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said. “I don’t think that’s normal.”

The moderator who was running the news conference tried to cut things off at that point but Osaka insisted she wanted to keep talking. “This is very hard to articulate,” she said. “Basically, I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.” As she stood up to leave, Osaka made the point even more clear: “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

During the match, it was obvious Osaka was off her game from early on. She appeared to lose her temper several time and slammed her racket to the court twice. “I’m really sorry about that. I’m not really sure why,” Osaka said later. “I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point.” Osaka, who has been open about her mental health challenges in the past said that while she used to thrive with challenges, it seems things have changed now. “Recently I feel very anxious when things don’t go my way, and I feel like you can feel that. I’m not really sure why it happens the way it happens now,” she said. “You could kind of see that. I was kind of like a little kid.”

Osaka was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since she pulled out of the French Open before the second-round match. She said she needed a mental health break and later revealed on social media she had experienced “long bouts of depression” following her 2018 U.S. Open victory. Osaka didn’t play again until the Olympics in her native Japan.