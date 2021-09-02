The Slatest

Scenes of New York City Under Siege and Under Water From Hurricane Ida

By
People holding umbrellas stand huddled at a subway entrance as water fills the street and sidewalk.
People stand at a subway entrance as they debate to wade through several inches of water caused flash flooding in Queens on Sept. 1, 2021. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through New York City late Wednesday into early Thursday, dumping rain, as winds lashed the city and flood waters submerged it, leaving eight dead so far and the region in a state of emergency. More than three inches of rain pounded Central Park in an hour, a record amount, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the city’s first-ever flash flood warning.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to stay inside, issuing a travel ban overnight, as the city grappled with “enduring a historic weather event.” The threat of tornados spun off from Ida caused tornado warnings across the city, including the Bronx, and into neighboring New Jersey, which was also under a state of emergency Wednesday night.

Here are scenes overnight from New York City:

A person walks with an umbrella in the rain in a flooded street.
A person makes their way in the Bronx in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
A street view of rain flooding the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken fast food restaurant.
Rainfall floods the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken fast food restaurant in the Bronx on Sept. 1, 2021. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Members of the FDNY help people across Queens Boulevard through flash flood waters.
Members of the FDNY help people across Queens Boulevard through flash flood waters on Sept. 1, 2021. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn.
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, early on Sept. 2, 2021. ED JONES/Getty Images
A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn.
A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn early on Sept. 2, 2021. ED JONES/Getty Images
