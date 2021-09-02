Scenes of New York City Under Siege and Under Water From Hurricane Ida

The remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through New York City late Wednesday into early Thursday, dumping rain, as winds lashed the city and flood waters submerged it, leaving eight dead so far and the region in a state of emergency. More than three inches of rain pounded Central Park in an hour, a record amount, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the city’s first-ever flash flood warning.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to stay inside, issuing a travel ban overnight, as the city grappled with “enduring a historic weather event.” The threat of tornados spun off from Ida caused tornado warnings across the city, including the Bronx, and into neighboring New Jersey, which was also under a state of emergency Wednesday night.

Here are scenes overnight from New York City:

