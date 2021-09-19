Fox News Poll: Most Americans Back Vaccine and Mask Mandates

Clear majorities of Americans back mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, and the numbers appear to be increasing, according to a new Fox News poll released Sunday. The broad support coincides with rising concern over the pandemic as cases and deaths increase across much of the country. Almost three-quarters of registered voters, or 74 percent, say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the pandemic, which marks a five-point increase from August.

Clear majorities of Americans believe masks and vaccines are effective and 67 percent said they support mandating that students and teachers wear masks in schools. A similar number, 66 percent, agree businesses should also require masks of employees and customers. Vaccine mandates aren’t quite as popular, but still have clear support from the majority with 61 percent backing requirements that teachers get vaccinated, while 55 percent support vaccine requirements for business employees. A similar number, or 54 percent, support cities and towns requiring proof of vaccination to take part in indoor activities, a four-point increase from last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

All these numbers from the poll, which is made up by interviews with 1,002 registered voters between Sept. 12-15, amount to good news for President Joe Biden. Fifty-six percent agree with Biden’s order from earlier this month that calls on companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or weekly testing of employees.

Despite the clear support from the majority, there are evident splits between parties. More than nine in ten Democrats say masks are effective, while 51 percent of Republicans disagree. The increased support for masks comes as only 23 percent of voters say the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the United States, a sharp drop from 46 percent who felt that way in May.