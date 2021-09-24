Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly digest of #snackable political content patiently tracking the brick-by-brick dismantling of American civil society.





Ladies and gentlemen, we must discuss the Democrats. Life in the majority has not, of late, been a barrel of laughs for them. President Joe Biden is unpopular. Moderates and progressives are in a tense standoff trading threats to kill each other’s legislation and possibly sink the White House’s whole agenda in the process. House Republicans don’t just have an opportunity to mess things up further, they have options for doing so. Senate Republicans are successfully messing with Democrats on a whole other frontier of must-pass legislation. But if you make it until the end, you can read about Lauren Boebert, as a treat.





First, let’s start with the leader of the House progressive wing, who’s flexing hard this week.