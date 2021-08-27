One race where the danger for Democrats of getting screwed is being significantly underdiscussed is in New Hampshire, where Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who won in 2016 by only about 1,000 votes, is up for a second term. This is a case where candidate recruitment can make all the difference. The state is waiting, and waiting, and waiting, for New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu—a Republican who’s not as popular as he once was but is still quite popular, especially among independents—to announce what he’s going to run for in 2022. Mitch McConnell and NRSC chair Rick Scott are practically camped outside his home begging him to run for Senate, as his entry would make this one of the premier matchups of the cycle. Sununu is drawing the whole thing out to tortuous effect, saying he may not make a decision until winter. He has some of the same questions that a lot of governors, used to wielding executive power in their own domains, have about running for Senate. Specifically: Why in the world would I want to commute to Washington each week to serve in a glorified lunch club? This is a guy who could quit politics and go back to managing a ski resort. But even if choosing to run for the Senate when you could be doing anything else is a stupid idea, which it is, pressure campaigns like this have a way of succeeding when the opportunity is too good to miss. And if Sununu does run, Hassan is in deep trouble.