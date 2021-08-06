Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which was not invited to the bipartisan COVID party on Joe Manchin’s “houseboat” (or $700,000 yacht) and is now in the market for a new agent.





It was a wobbly week for the Democratic Party. After much consternation and infighting, Democrats found a way to extend the eviction moratorium, but the courts might kill it any second now. Party leaders are pleased with how they’re getting their way in early primaries this year, but the early midterm polling is painting a grim picture for them overall. Most Democratic governors are not on a glide path toward impeachment for sexual harassment, retaliation, and creating generally toxic work environments, but one is. And while Barack Obama gets to celebrate his birthday, he won’t do so in the spectacular fashion for which he’d hoped.





First, though, let’s look at one Democrat’s quest to keep up the pressure on renewing the eviction moratorium, fleeting though the victory may ultimately be.