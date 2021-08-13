Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which was so proud to be part of the Pfizer Pfirst Class only to find out the Moderna Middle Children may have been the elite all along.

This was the last week of school for our friends in Congress, but only the popular kids were invited to Joe Manchin’s blowout graduation boat party. The Senate passed its bipartisan infrastructure bill, a process that somehow involved an 87-year-old Alabama senator trolling cryptocurrency posters, as well as the blueprint for the still-to-come $3.5 trillion Mother of All Bills. It’s going to be an abbreviated summer break for the House, which is returning later this month for a pay-per-view wrestling match between moderates and progressives. When the Senate does come back, they have to figure out how not to destroy the global economy, which we guess will just be another Monday.

But first, let’s look at the New York governor who is still, right now, the New York governor.