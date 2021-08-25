Welcome to a special edition of the Slate News Quiz! This quiz will test your knowledge of the major political and cultural moments that defined 1977. Inspired by Slate’s newest podcast, One Year: 1977, this quiz will transport you back to a year when gay rights hung in the balance, Roots dominated the airwaves, and researchers discovered a mysterious signal from outer space. Hosted by Slate national editor and Slow Burn veteran Josh Levin, One Year explores the people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. But, whether you lived through it or just read about it in history books, how well do you really know 1977?

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is June Thomas, senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.

Can you ace the quiz and beat June Thomas? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.