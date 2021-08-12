Rand Paul Reveals Wife Invested in Company Behind COVID Drug, 16 Months Late

Sen. Rand Paul disclosed Wednesday that his wife purchased as much as $15,000 in stock in Gilead Sciences, the maker of the antiviral drug known as remdesivir that is used to treat COVID-19. She bought the stock on Feb. 26, 2020, before the World Health Organization had declared the coronavirus a pandemic. That means the disclosure was 16 months late considering that the 2012 Stock Act, meant to combat insider trading in Congress, gives a 45-day deadline to disclose any trades. Paul’s spokesperson says the disclosure was completed in a timely fashion but the senator only realized recently that it had never been sent.

Advertisement

The late disclosure raised more than a few eyebrows in part because it appeared to be part of a pattern in which several senators sold significant numbers of stocks in January and February last year as the true extent of the coronavirus crisis was still unclear. That launched several insider-trading probes, most of which have since ended. Ethics experts said Paul has some explaining to do. “The senator ought to have an explanation for the trade and, more importantly, why it took him almost a year and a half to discover it from his wife,” James D. Cox, a law professor at Duke University told the Washington Post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelsey Cooper, the senator’s spokesperson, claims Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the Gilead stocks. The purchase came months before the Food and Drug Administration gave remdesivir emergency use authorization. But the purchase came two days after a WHO assistant director general characterized remdesivir as the only known drug that “may have real efficacy” to treat COVID-19. Then-President Donald Trump received the drug when he was sick with COVID-19. The World Health Organization later recommended against its use as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Paul, who was the first senator to test positive for COVID-19, has repeatedly pushed back against public health guidelines and recommendations to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The senator found himself engulfed in further controversy earlier this week when YouTube suspended him for seven days on Tuesday after he posted a video claiming cloth masks don’t help prevent COVID-19 infections. It marked the second time in a month that YouTube had removed a video posted by Paul because it was deemed to contain misleading information about masks. Paul, who is now prevented from posting new videos to his account until the suspension is lifted, said on Twitter that the decision was a “badge of honor” and he linked to an alternative site where the video is still up. In a statement, the senator said the company has every right to do what it thinks is right. “As a libertarian-leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, so in this case I’ll just channel that frustration into ensuring the public knows YouTube is acting as an arm of government and censoring their users for contradicting the government,” he said.