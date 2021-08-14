Hundreds Killed in Massive 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake in Haiti

Tragedy struck Haiti on Saturday once again as a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Saturday morning, killing at least hundreds of people. The extent of the damage was far from clear but it had the hallmarks of yet another humanitarian crisis for the troubled nation as buildings collapsed and hospitals became overwhelmed. The quake was stronger than he devastating earthquake that struck the island nation 11 years ago that killed as many as 300,000 people although it did hit farther away from the capital.

Advertisement

The epicenter of the earthquake was around 80 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince and at least two cities—Les Cayes and Jeremie—reported major destruction. As of Saturday afternoon, the official death toll stood at 227 although the number is expected to rise as authorities continue to survey the damage. The quake had a depth of seven miles and was felt as far away as Jamaica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gran Ri Vil Jeremie pic.twitter.com/RBPStzMOxE — JCOM Haïti (@JCOMHaiti) August 14, 2021

Advertisement

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the country and said he would wait to ask for international assistance until the full extent of the damage was clear. He did not paint an optimistic picture, saying several towns appeared to have been completely leveled by the quake. “The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” he said.

Je viens de survoler, à basse altitude, la ville des #Cayes pour prendre connaissance de l’étendue des dégâts en vue de mieux canaliser les interventions d’urgence.#Haïti pic.twitter.com/QmYAgRhkQz — Dr Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry) August 14, 2021

Advertisement

The earthquake hit the country at a time when it was already engulfed in political instability barely a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Hunger was already on the rise in the island amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and a vaccination campaign that has barely gotten started. Delivering aid to parts of the country could prove even more challenging than normal considering that gangs control certain key areas. “We’re concerned that this earthquake is just one more crisis on top of what the country is already facing, including the worsening political stalemate after the president’s assassination, COVID and food insecurity,” said Jean-Wickens Merone, spokesman for World Vision Haiti.

More bad news could soon be on the way for Haiti as well as Tropical Storm Grace is expected to reach the country late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Parts of the country were only now starting to recover from Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016. “This country just never finds a break! Each year of mismanagement did not hurt but the cumulative effects made us vulnerable to everything,” Haitian entrepreneur Marc Alain Boucicault wrote on Twitter. President Joe Biden gave the green light for an “immediate U.S. response” to help the country. “In what is already a challenging time for the people of Haiti, I am saddened by the devastating earthquake,” he said.