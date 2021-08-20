Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, which is looking for new revenue streams now that our planned pivot to OnlyFans has been squashed.





This week, the Taliban retook Afghanistan in about 20 seconds, prompting an ongoing evacuation crisis. The Biden administration is facing the worst scrutiny of his presidency, and it’s not just coming from Republicans. What is just coming from Republicans, though, is an early backlash against the prospect of evacuating and resettling Afghan refugees who put their lives on the line to help the United States. Elsewhere, a talk radio nut could take over the largest state in the country because of its bafflingly stupid recall rules, and a few House moderates are trying to take over the Biden administration’s legislative agenda. The COVID-19 virus is taking over the U.S. Senate, where members, according to hundreds of years of tradition, greet one another by breathing as heavily as possible directly into one another’s faces.





But first, about that crisis …