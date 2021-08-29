Hurricane Ida Strengthens to Near-Category 5 Intensity as it Closes in on Louisiana

Things got even more worrying for the Gulf Coast overnight as Hurricane Ida strengthened massively early Sunday going deep into dangerous Category 4 hurricane territory mere hours before it was set to hit Louisiana’s coastline. As Ida chugged along in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top wind speeds grew by 45 mph to 150 mph in a mere five hours. Meteorologists expect the hurricane to keep strengthening to 155 mph before striking the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon. That would make it just shy of a Category 5 hurricane that begins with winds at 157 mph. Only four Category 5 hurricanes have ever made landfall in the United States. Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana and Mississippi exactly 16 years ago as a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph. That storm killed 1,833 people and caused more than $100 billion in damage.

The National Hurricane Center is warning about “potentially catastrophic” wind damage and an “extremely life-threatening” ocean surge once Ida makes landfall. The powerful storm is hitting at a time when the region is already struggling to keep up with a surge of COVID-19 infections and officials are rushing to open shelters for evacuees despite the risks that they will become prime spots for the coronavirus to spread. There’s particular concern because things moved so quickly—Ida nearly doubled in strength in a mere 24 hours—that officials in New Orleans didn’t have time to order a mandatory evacuation and many residents said they hadn’t gotten enough chance to prepare. “The implications of having a Category 4 storm while hospitals are full are beyond what we normally contemplate,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds and rain was already hitting Louisiana’s coastline Sunday morning in a preview of things to come. And the threat was expected to hit far beyond New Orleans as a hurricane warning was issued for nearly 200 miles of the coastline. There’s particular concern for the state’s 17 oil refineries as energy companies slashed offshore oil production by 91 percent. Officials warned those along the coastline who decided not to evacuate that they could face long periods of power outages. “Please understand this, there is the possibility that conditions could be unlivable along the coast for some time and areas around New Orleans and Baton Rouge could be without power for weeks,” the National Weather Service wrote on Saturday.