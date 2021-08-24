Kathy Hochul Replaces Andrew Cuomo, Becoming the First Female Governor of New York

Andrew Cuomo’s abrasive tenure as New York governor came to an end Tuesday, when fellow Democrat, lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the state’s 57th governor at the stroke of midnight. The elevation of the 62-year-old Buffalo native comes two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment trial over a slew of sexual harassment allegations that left him with a dwindling number of allies. Hochul succeeds the three-term Democrat to become the first female governor of New York in the state’s history, capping a remarkable 14-year rise that started in local government as a county clerk. Hochul is also the first New York governor from outside the greater New York City area in nearly a century, dating back to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders and I will tell New Yorkers I’m up for the task,” Hochul told local Buffalo station WGRZ-TV shortly after being sworn in. “I thought about all the women that came before me, including my mother who was not there, but a lot of women through history, and I felt they passed the torch to me.” Hochul briefly served in Congress, winning a special election in 2011 for a typically conservative House seat in Buffalo after a sex scandal engulfed the Republican incumbent. Hochul didn’t hold the seat for long however and the following year was beaten in the redrawn district by Republican former Rep. Chris Collins, who made waves by becoming the first sitting Congressperson to endorse Donald Trump for president, and who later went to prison.

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Slatest newsletter A daily email update of the stories you need to read right now. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Cuomo tapped Hochul in 2014 as his running mate, taking over for previous Cuomo lieutenant governor, former Rochester Mayor Robert Duffy. Hochul served seven years as Cuomo’s deputy in Albany, but remains largely an unknown figure to many in the state. That has helped her distance herself from her boss as revelations broke about his abuse of power while in office. Hochul was reelected, along with Cuomo, in 2018 and has already said she intends to run for a full term next year. The new governor is expected to appoint an established New York City politician with lefty credentials as her successor as lieutenant governor.