Henri Downgraded to Tropical Storm as Millions in Northeast Brace for Flooding

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday as it began hitting the Northeastern coastline and millions of people in Long Island and southern New England braced for flooding and high winds. dDespite the downgrade, Henri was still packing a wind gust of up to 75 mph and was expected to hit land in late morning or early afternoon Sunday over eastern Long Island or southern New England. It is expected to weaken quickly once it lands.

Even before Henri made landfall, its impact was already being felt with heavy rain over the region and dozens of reports of flooded roads. More than 42 million people in the region were under a hurricane or tropical storm warning as of Saturday. Experts said the biggest risk to the area was the storm surges and heavy rains that could lead to flooding. Many places in the region, including the Hamptons, don’t have the necessary infrastructure to make evacuations possible so many people were simply told to shelter in place. “We have one lane of travel leaving the Hamptons so it’s a little difficult to order evacuations,” East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen told The Associated Press. “So most people will shelter in place and, God willing, everyone will come through this OK.” In other low-lying areas, residents were encouraged to evacuate. “We have not seen anything of this magnitude for many years,” said New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana. “This is a dangerous storm.”

Residents across New England and Long Island rushed to make last-minute preparations ahead of what is expected to be the worst storm to hit the region in three decades. But by mid-morning, meteorologists said time for preparations had passed and urged those in Henri’s path to hunker down. Utilities have warned customers they could lose power for as long as five to 10 days and governors told residents they should be ready to shelter in place from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday. In New York City, residents were urged to stay home and only use public transport if they have to travel.