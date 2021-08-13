FDA Authorizes Extra COVID Vaccine for Those With Weakened Immune Systems

People with severely weakened immune systems will be able to get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as this weekend. The extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be available to transplant recipients and people with certain types of cancers and other illnesses. The resolution by the Food and Drug Administration brings relief to millions of Americans who are particularly vulnerable and may not have been able to generate a robust response from the first two doses of the vaccines. The details on who exactly will be eligible for the additional dose is expected Friday after a meeting of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers. But for now it doesn’t seem a prescription will be required and people will only have to declare they have a weakened immune system to get the shot.

The additional dose for the high-risk group, which is estimated to amount to no more than 3 percent of adults in the United States, comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Some see it as the first step to approve booster doses for the entire population. And it comes at a time when the White House appears to be leaning toward the idea that booster shots will be necessary for the population at large, although the timing of that remains far from clear. “No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday. “Inevitably, there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts.”

The United States is following several other countries that have already taken the step of pushing some people to get additional doses. While the World Health Organization has called for countries to stop giving booster shots at least until the end of September to give every country the opportunity to vaccinate at least 10 percent of their population, some are forging ahead. Israel, for example, has already started giving booster shots for people over 60 and Chile is giving additional doses to people vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.