Trump’s Political Organizations Rack Up $102 Million War Chest

Former President Donald Trump may have been ousted from the main social media platforms, but that hasn’t prevented him from remaining a fundraising powerhouse and far surpassing anyone in the Republican Party. Trump ended the first half of the year with a war chest that amounts to a whopping $102 million, an amount that virtually assures the former president will hold significant influence over next year’s midterm elections when Republicans hope to win control of Congress. It’s an unprecedented scenario considering no former president has ever had so much cash to influence campaigns so soon after leaving office.

In an illustration of how much of a backing Trump enjoys among his followers, the former president raised more money than any other Republican as well as the three main fund-raising arms of the Republican Party through WinRed, the main site for processing donations to the GOP.

Despite the strong numbers, Trump’s people still felt they needed to stretch the truth a bit. Trump’s advisers said Saturday that Trump’s “affiliated political committees raised nearly $82 million” in the first half of the year. But in reality, at least $23 million of that included money raised last year that has been transferred to his new political action committees, details the New York Times. Trump collected more than $56 million from WinRed, Around 60 percent of that total went to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which the former president shares with the Republican National Committee. Under the agreement, Trump’s political action committee gets 75 percent of the total while the party gets 25 percent. Trump also raised more than $21 million into two political action committees he controls.

Trump has turned his lies about the election, and his continued denial that he actually lost the race, into a rallying cry that has helped him raise cash. On Saturday, he celebrated that his fundraising prowess shows many Americans believe his lies. “On behalf of the millions of men and women who share my outrage and want me to continue to fight for the truth, I am grateful for your support,” Trump said in a statement.

Most of Trump’s cash is in his Save America leadership political action committee, which had $90 million in its coffers as of June 30. The group is the main outlet the president uses to issue statements and endorse candidates. But despite the huge coffer, Trump has barely spent any money and the PAC did not send any contributions to any congressional candidates in the first six months of the year. A spokesman says $5,000 checks went out in July to candidates the former president endorsed.

Despite Trump’s large numbers, Democrats still outraised Republicans. Overall, Democrats raised more than $373 million in the first six months of 2021 through ActBlue, higher than the $258 million that Republicans raised through WinRed.