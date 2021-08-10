Dominion Sues Newsmax, One America News Network Over Election Fraud Lies

Dominion Voting Systems has filed three $1.6 billion defamation lawsuits against two far-right media networks and a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump claiming they spread false information about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The voting machine company filed lawsuits against One America News Network and Newsmax Media as well as businessman Patrick Byrne, the former head of Overstock.com. This is the latest in a series of lawsuits by Dominion, which has also sued Fox News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, and lawyers Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani under similar allegations.

The far-right networks that spread lots of lies about fraud in the presidential election and “helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote,” Dominion wrote in its lawsuits. Dominion says that OANN and Newsmax “manufactured, endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion.” As a result of the lies the networks spread, the company claims it lost out on contracts and its employees faced harassment as well as death threats.

“The defendants in today’s filings recklessly disregarded the truth when they spread lies in November and continue to do so today,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “We are filing these three cases today because the defendants named show no remorse, nor any sign they intend to stop spreading disinformation.”

Newsmax pushed back against the filing and defended its coverage of the election, saying it was just reporting claims made by others. “While Newsmax has not reviewed the Dominion filing, in its coverage of the 2020 presidential elections, Newsmax simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures,” Newsmax said. “Dominion’s action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press.”