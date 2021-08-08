Dixie Fire Is Now Second-Largest Wildfire in California’s History

It just keeps growing. The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California that has burned through an area larger than the city of Houston has exploded once again and is now the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history. The Dixie Fire had grown to more than 463,000 acres, or 724 square miles, as of Sunday morning and was 21 percent contained.

The Dixie Fire would have to more than double in size in order to take the number one spot from last year’s August Complex fire that burned through more than one million acres. The Dixie Fire is, however, the largest single wildfire in history because the August Complex Fire was actually a compilation of more than 30 fires that were sparked by lightning strikes. It’s still unclear exactly how the Dixie Fire began but the utility Pacific Gas & Electric said it may have ignited when a tree fell on a power line. A judge has ordered the utility to provide details.

Spent the day in Greenville, surveying damage from the #DixieFire and discussing ongoing firefighting efforts.



This is all that’s left of the post office.



Our hearts ache for this town.



Greenville—though this moment may seem insurmountable, we’ll be there to help you rebuild. pic.twitter.com/Zb0JualbR3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 8, 2021

The Dixie Fire, which was named after the road where it began, has destroyed hundreds of buildings and burned through almost all of the communities of Greenville and Canyondam. It spans Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties. The Dixie Fire is the largest of more than 100 major wildfires currently burning across 15 states. So far, at least three firefighters have been injured but no deaths have been attributed to the fire. Despite the threat from the fast-moving flames, some people are refusing to heed evacuation orders, frustrating authorities.

Firefighters are now battling to keep flames from destroying more homes amid conditions that are helping flames spread particularly quickly and erratically. “We’re seeing fire activity that even veteran firefighters haven’t seen in their career,” Cal Fire spokesman Edwin Zuniga told the Washington Post. “So we’re just in really uncharted territory.” The fire threatens 14,000 buildings in northern Sierra Nevada.