Aide Who Accused Cuomo of Groping Speaks Out: “What He Did to Me Was a Crime”

The woman who until now had only been identified as “Executive Assistant 1” has publicly identified herself and given details of her allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Brittany Commisso, who is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, sat down for an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times Union and talked about some of the most serious allegations against the New York governor. Commisso said that she filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany sheriff’s Office because “the governor needs to be held accountable.” The full interview will air on Monday. “What he did to me was a crime,” Commisso said. “He broke the law.”

Advertisement

CBS THIS MORNING EXCLUSIVE: The aide who accused NY Gov. Cuomo of groping her speaks publicly for the first time: "What he did to me was a crime," Brittany Commisso tells @CBSThisMorning & @timesunion. "He broke the law." Watch Monday at 7a, only on CBS. https://t.co/W9SGPNSf1S pic.twitter.com/kRulD0ViUD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 8, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no shortage of shocking material in the scathing report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James. But the allegations attributed to “Executive Assistant 1” were particularly outrageous as she described how the governor fondled her breast, repeatedly kissed her, and rubbed her buttocks. She also described how Cuomo would pull her into close hugs that she found uncomfortable. Cuomo said she didn’t speak up before because she didn’t think anyone would believe her. “I felt as though if I did something to insult him, especially insult him in his own home, it wasn’t going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble. It was going to be me,” she said. “And I felt as though if I said something that I know, who was going to believe me?”

Advertisement

CBS THIS MORNING EXCLUSIVE: Aide who accused Cuomo of groping speaks publicly for first time, alleging "when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he quickly turns his head & he kissed me on the lips." Cuomo denies the claim. More Monday at 7a, only on CBS. https://t.co/NEmtgY7c1Q pic.twitter.com/aQzc2L8AUe — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 8, 2021

Advertisement

In the interview, Commisso describes how the governor was brazen about grabbing her in a sexually aggressive manner. “He went for it and I kind of like was, ‘Oh, the door is right there.’ … I was mortified that a woman who works here is going to come in and see,” Commisso said as she described an encounter in the governor’s mansion. “I was terrified of that happening, because that’s not who I am and that’s not what I’m here for.” At one point she said she didn’t know what to say so blurted out, “‘You’re going to get us in trouble’,” but the governor said he didn’t care.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: "I believe he groped me," aide Brittany Commisso says of Gov. Cuomo in her first public comments since accusing him of sexual harassment. "He touched me, not only once, but twice." Cuomo denies the claim. More Monday at 7a, only on CBS. https://t.co/HjK34LMOAF pic.twitter.com/hMbskQkqHG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 8, 2021

Advertisement

Despite Cuomo saying he didn’t care, Commisso says she began to detect a pattern in which the governor would act more restrained when other people were present. “It was never in front of anybody. He made sure that it was either at the mansion or, if it was at the Capitol, that no one was around,” she said. As time went on though, Cuomo didn’t just get more aggressive with his groping, he also was more brazen in how he would talk to her. “He looked at me one time and said, ‘Oh, if you were single, the things that I would do to you’,” she said.

Advertisement

Cuomo has denied the allegations and told investigators that Commisso was the “initiator of the hugs.” Despite the widespread calls for his resignation, Cuomo appears ready to continue fighting. “My sense is from what I’m hearing is he’s still looking for ways to fight this and get his side of the story out,” state Democratic party Chairman Jay Jacobs told the Associated Press. But he also said it may just be a matter of time. “I just think that he’s going to, at some point, see that the political support is just not anywhere near enough to even make an attempt worthwhile,” Jacobs added.