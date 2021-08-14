Biden Orders 1,000 Additional Troops to Afghanistan, Reiterates Drawdown Commitment

President Joe Biden made clear Saturday that he is not turning back from the decision to get all U.S. troops and most of the diplomatic personnel out of Afghanistan. Amid the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground though, the president said he had approved additional military forces to Kabul to help remove U.S. personnel. “Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel,” Biden said.

Of that total, 4,000 had already been announced and the additional troops reflects the dire situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to gain control of key parts of the country. The troops will only be tasked with helping evacuate embassy personnel and Afghan allies and should be able to leave by the end of the month. But there is a possibility they could end up staying longer if the embassy is under threat.

Biden, who was spending the weekend at Camp David, blamed his predecessor for what is taking place in Afghanistan, saying former President Donald Trump’s actions had strengthened the Taliban and laid the groundwork for the current situation. “When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”

As criticism of the drawdown intensified, Biden insisted that staying on longer wouldn’t change the fundamental situation. “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” Biden said. “And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

Staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul was already being evacuated to the international airport as the Taliban approached Kabul. The plan now is that the embassy will be almost entirely evacuated by Monday, according to CBS News, amid fears that it could be a matter of days before Kabul falls to the Taliban. A few special agents and top diplomats, including the ambassador, will be among the few that will be staying on. A backup embassy will be set up in an airplane hangar so work, including processing visas, can continue until the last minute.