Afghanistan On the Brink of Taliban Takeover as Insurgents Enter Kabul, President Flees

It’s happening. Last week, U.S. intelligence estimates had predicted the Afghan government could hold on to Kabul for at least three months. That proved to be yet another mistaken analysis of the situation on the ground as it only seemed to be a matter of hours before the Taliban will take control of Afghanistan. Amid the chaos, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for Tajikistan, the most evident sign yet the U.S.-backed government was collapsing after two decades of war.

Ghani left the country shortly after Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday morning through the city’s four main gates and were not met with any resistance. The Taliban at first said fighters were instructed not to push into the city with force and instead were carrying out negotiations. Later though, the Taliban said its fighters would enter the city to respond to a “law and order issue” amid reports of looting as security forces abandoned their post. A Taliban spokesman told Al-Jazeera the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city.” Taliban fighters entered Kabul shortly after they captured the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight. It was the last major city besides Kabul to still be under the government’s control.

The Afghanistan government seemed to be hopeful at first they would be able to set up a transition administration but as time went on the U.S.-backed officials seemed to have little in the way of negotiating power. And while the Taliban talked of negotiations, the spokesman acknowledged they wanted an unconditional surrender of the central government.

As the fighters entered Kabul, helicopters were seen evacuating personnel from the U.S. Embassy, where smoke was clearly visible as staff rushed to destroy sensitive documents. The embassy will close once all personnel are removed, according to NBC News, which reported ongoing “intense negotiations” with the Taliban for safe passage. A small group of diplomats continued working from the Kabul airport, which NATO is helping to secure. The airport was filled with people, many of them wearing special bracelets that designated they were eligible to fly out.

Outside the airport, millions of Afghans rushed around in a city that was suddenly engulfed by chaos as they tried to withdraw all their money from banks and they braced for the inevitable Taliban takeover. Many shops closed their doors and traffic was at a standstill as rumors spread about what could happen next. The Taliban tried to reassure citizens that fighters would not enter people’s homes and vowed an “amnesty” for those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign troops. “No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the Taliban said in a statement. The Taliban also tried to paint themselves with a more modern face, insisting that they would protect the rights of women as well as press freedoms. But there were already early reports that insurgents were tearing down ad billboards that featured women.