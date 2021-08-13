Afghanistan Collapse Looks Near as Taliban Takes Control of 3 Key Cities

The collapse of Afghanistan appears to be accelerating and coming much quicker than anticipated as the Taliban took control of three major cities on Friday and Western embassies are sending in troops to help evacuate their citizens from the capital, Kabul. The Taliban has captured the country’s second-biggest city of Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west, which is the country’s third-largest. The Taliban have also captured the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, which is also in the country’s Pashtun heartland. Now there are only three major cities that are still under government control—Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif in the north, and Jalalabad in the east—and the Taliban controls more than two-thirds of the country.

Advertisement

Amid the advancing Taliban, the United States does not seem willing to reverse its decision to withdraw troops. Unless it’s to help evacuations. The Pentagon will be sending 3,000 troops into Afghanistan that could get its personnel out of Kabul so only a small group of diplomats stays behind. “We are further reducing our footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson, told reporters on Thursday. “We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other Western countries are also rushing to get their citizens out with Britain saying it will send some 600 troops and Canada deploying special forces to aid evacuations. Meanwhile, more people are making parallels with a potential repeat of the withdrawal from Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. One of those drawing that connection is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Biden’s decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975,” McConnell said. “President Biden is finding that the quickest way to end a war is to lose it.”

Advertisement

For now, Kabul isn’t directly under threat but intelligence estimates suggest that a serious fight for the capital could begin within the next month and the Taliban could control the entire country within a period of months. It’s worth remembering though those estimates may not be worth much considering the Taliban resurgence has happened a lot more quickly than most were predicting while Afghan forces have been collapsing. The United Nations has warned that if the Taliban begin targeting the capital it will have a “catastrophic impact on civilians.” The U.N. World Food Program’s Thomson Phiri warned that the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan “has all the hallmarks of a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Advertisement

There are some signs that Washington seems to be getting ready for Kabul to fall. American negotiators are trying to get the Taliban to assure Washington its fighters will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if they take over the capital. For now, Washington has called on all Americans who aren’t working for the U.S. government to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible. “I don’t think people are yet at the point where they would say we need to get out the door, but they will be looking at the door a lot more often,” Ronald E. Neumann, who was the American ambassador to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007, tells the New York Times.