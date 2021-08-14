White House Gets Ready for Fall of Kabul as Taliban Captures Yet Another Key City

The Biden administration is getting ready for Afghanistan’s capital to fall as the Taliban continues to make incredibly swift territorial gains. Amid the likely fall of Kabul, the White House is getting ready to accept the idea that there won’t be any significant American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after Aug. 31, reports Axios. That is the date President Joe Biden has said the withdrawal of U.S. troops will be complete. That change marks a stark reversal for the Biden administration that had expected Kabul to stay under the power of the Afghan government, at least in the near future. That is now looking increasingly unlikely as Taliban fighters neared the outskirts of Kabul and seized other key areas around the country.

Taliban fighters seized the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city, on Saturday. That means the Afghan government now controls two major cities, Kabul and Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan in the east. The city fell largely without a fight as the Taliban continued to make gains and now control about 20 of the country’s 34 provinces.

Earlier in the day Saturday, the Taliban also took control of all of Logar province, which is just south of Kabul. The capital of Logar province, Pul-e-Alam, considered one of the gateways to Kabul, also fell largely without a fight. Other towns close to Kabul also appeared close to falling. These latest gains for the Taliban came after militants took control the country’s second and third-largest cities earlier in the week.

Advertisement

As Kabul appeared increasingly under threat, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gave a televised speech Saturday in which he urged the international community not to abandon Afghanistan. He said he has been talking with local and international leaders and gave no hint he was ready to give in to Taliban demand that he resign immediately. “As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence and displacement of my people,” Ghani said. The Pentagon has said some 3,000 troops will be arriving in Kabul by Sunday evening to assist in the evacuation of the embassy. Now Kabul looks a lot like it did in the 1990s when the Taliban rose to power as families are desperately selling everything they can and trying to do everything possible to leave the country.