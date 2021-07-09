14-Year-Old Zaila Avant-garde’s Spelling Title Cements Her Status as All-Around Legend

Louisiana eighth-grader Zaila Avant-garde became the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, taking the 2021 crown with the successful spelling of the word murraya. The 14-year-old jumped and twirled on stage after winning, capping an extraordinary rise in the competition after only taking up competitive spelling two years ago. Avant-garde finished in 370th place in the 2019 competition—the 2020 competition was canceled due to Covid—before winning the title this year, a feat she attributes to the help of her tutors and a “a bit of luck.”
That might be true about the luck part, other than the fact that the 14-year-old appears to be good at just about everything she sets her mind to. Avant-garde already has three Guinness World Records in basketball dribbling, including: the most simultaneous basketballs dribbled (six basketballs for 30 seconds); the most basketball bounces (307 bounces in 30 seconds); and the most bounce juggles in one minute (255 using four basketballs). Avant-garde’s remarkable skills netted her an appearance in a commercial with Stephen Curry and cemented her status online as an all-around legend.
In an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, Avant-garde, who was given her last name by her father in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane, said she hopes her win inspires others. “I’m hoping that in a few years I’ll see a whole lot more African American females, and males too, doing well in the Scripps Spelling Bee,” said Avant-garde. “You don’t really see too many African Americans doing too well in spelling bees and that’s a bit sad, because it’s a really good thing … and kind of is a gate-opener to be interested in education.”
And Avant-garde is very interested in education, but she’s also very interested in basketball. “Basketball, I’m not just playing it. I’m really trying to go somewhere with it. Basketball is what I do,” she said. “Spelling is really a side thing I do. It’s like a little hors d’ouevre. But basketball’s like the main dish.” There are, of course, other dishes. Avant-garde taught herself to divide five-digit numbers by two-digit numbers in her head. When asked to explain how she does it, she said she can’t really. “It’s like asking a millipede how they walk with all those legs,” Avant-garde said. Sounds about right.