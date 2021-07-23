Mitch McConnell considers himself a long-term strategist, not a tactician, who sees the whole field years in advance and works carefully toward a masterful endgame known as Mitchtopia, a post-time state of universal harmony that our human brains cannot presently understand. In other words, he would be disgusted that we dare accuse him of engaging in a “gambit,” a low-rent form of maneuvering well beneath him. But the Surge calls it like it is, and what he pulled on the upcoming debt ceiling debate is definitely a gambit. The debt ceiling—an idiotic statute that should be repealed—is due for either an increase or suspension this fall to allow the United States to continue paying its debts, and McConnell said this week that Republicans won’t help with the effort. “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment that we’re in now—this free-for-all for taxes and spending—to vote to raise the debt limit,” McConnell told Punchbowl News. “I think the answer is they”—Democrats—"need to put it in the reconciliation bill.” Democrats are allowed under reconciliation rules to increase the debt limit. But, as McConnell knows, they would have to increase it to a certain number; they can’t just suspend it. Setting a number does make some Democrats skittish (if you can believe it!) about the campaign ads that would follow. Democrats have a few options about what to do. They could put an increase in the reconciliation bill, though it’s far from a sure thing that the Big Bill would be done before the debt ceiling needs to be raised. They could also tie it to a short-term government funding bill near the end of September, to put Republicans on the hook for both a debt default and a government shutdown. Could McConnell be bluffing? He could, though he doesn’t often. We don’t know. Does he know? It’s a gambit!