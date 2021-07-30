Last week, in our Gambit Edition of the Surge, we wrote about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to seat two of the MAGA House members whom House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had requested—Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan—for the Jan. 6 select committee. A widespread interpretation among pundits (though not this one, we have never been wrong) was that Pelosi had gravely erred in giving Republicans an excuse to discredit the committee’s ultimate findings. But after McCarthy’s decision to withdraw the rest of his picks, Pelosi put the other of the two House Republicans who take Trump’s effort to overturn the election seriously—Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger—on the committee, joining Rep. Liz Cheney. What took place in the committee’s first hearing on Tuesday, then, was something of a novelty: a high-profile, well-publicized House hearing in which members of each party questioned the witnesses in good faith. It is difficult to recall the last hearing like this, as it usually takes about two minutes for the ranking member to start flipping tables and throwing pies at the chairman’s face. What was controversial about Pelosi’s decision, in the Surge’s mind, was that it will be played against Democrats when they return to the minority: Republicans absolutely will not seat all of Democrats’ committee picks, as a matter of revenge. But for now, locking Jim Jordan out of a committee with necessary work to do may have been necessary to ensure it could do that work. In other This Is Nancy Pelosi’s Last Term and She Is Simply Going for It news, she called McCarthy a “moron” this week.