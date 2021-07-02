Welcome back to the Surge, a weekly ranking of the most important people aged 80 and above whose health is absolutely critical to the Democratic Party’s agenda! On this fine holiday Friday, the Surge’s royal we represents Slate news blogger Ben Mathis-Lilley, substituting for a vacationing or possibly imprisoned Jim Newell. The newsletter is coming to you later than usual, as it happens, because we forgot that we were supposed to be filling in for Jim until we had already entered what medical professionals refer to as a “garlic knot coma” on Thursday night. It was delicious.





Out there in Political Land, the most consequential news involved something that didn’t happen (a Supreme Court retirement), the second-most involved something that probably won’t happen (Donald Trump going to jail), and much of the rest involved something that unfortunately did happen (the riot at the Capitol) because of something that definitely didn’t (Chinese and/or Democratic ballot fraud and voting machine reprogramming). Also, as always, there was a big story about what Kyrsten Sinema thinks that managed to be provocative without getting anyone any closer to answering the question of what Kyrsten Sinema thinks. And, finally, the Dilbert guy was wrong about Joe Biden killing everybody—or was he?





Let’s start with that Supreme Court justice, who, as of this writing, is, crucially, still a Supreme Court justice and not a soon-to-be-ex-Supreme Court Justice.