Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly “financial tip sheet” that wants you to know: The surest way to get rich now is to have more children!





Democrats this week released a draft for their Big Budget Bill, and it is indeed big. But the process is still early, and Joe Manchin is poring through the draft with a red pen to make sure none of it will make the air too clean. The bipartisan, “hard” infrastructure deal isn’t quite dead, and Mitch McConnell can’t decide whether passing it or killing it does the most long-term damage to the Democratic agenda. On voting rights, in the wise words of LCD Soundsystem, “everybody keeps on talking about it/ nobody’s getting it done.” We’re not ruling out a legal weed bill just yet, Republicans remain torn on whether being vaccinated and not dying is better than being unvaccinated and dying, and Gen. Mark Milley is not on Trump’s coup Evite.





But first, let’s gaze at the latest wheeling and dealing from that notorious Capitol Hill inside player, Bernie Sanders.