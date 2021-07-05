Search Resumes After Remainder of South Florida Condo Demolished Ahead of Storm

Rescuers are resuming their work Monday morning looking for victims of the collapsed condominium building in South Florida after the remaining part of the structure was brought down Sunday night in a controlled explosion. The demolition took place 11 days after the partial collapse of the 12-story building in Surfside and came amid concern about the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Officials were worried the remaining structure could come down with the powerful winds of the storm that is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Surfside, Fla. condo that partially collapsed in June has been demolished. https://t.co/DKLWVzMWQQ pic.twitter.com/tFzxk6Bhcw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 5, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

To bring down the building, workers drilled into columns and placed small explosive charges that were detonated at 10:30 p.m. A series of rapid-fire explosions were heard at the site and then moments later the building crumbled to the ground in seconds. “It was picture perfect. Exactly what we were told would happen,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Workers immediately started clearing the debris to give rescuers a path to continue their search for the 121 people who remain missing. There’s optimism that the demolition could help rescue workers reach parts of the rubble they hadn’t been able to access before. “Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding our scope of the search-and-rescue effort and allowing us to explore the area closest to the building,” Levine Cava said. So far, 24 people have been confirmed dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials said they didn’t have much choice in the matter and residents who survived were not able to go back to get anything they may have left behind. “At the end of the day, that building is too unsafe to let people go back in,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I know there’s a lot of people who were able to get out, fortunately, who have things there. We’re very sensitive to that. But I don’t think that there’s any way you could let someone go back up into that building given the shape that it’s in now.” A condo resident had called on a judge to allow her back into her apartment to search for her lost pet. The judge denied the request as officials said a rescue team swept the building three times to search for any pets that were left behind.