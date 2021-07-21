Welcome to a special Slate News Quiz about the 2020 Olympics. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions about the athletes and events to watch in Tokyo.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is associate editor Seth Maxon, who edits Slate’s sports coverage.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Maxon? Good luck!

After a year’s delay due to COVID, the Tokyo Olympics open on Friday, with 11,000 athletes competing for 339 gold medals. Events in 33 sports will be held in 42 different venues. This special Slate News Quiz will test your knowledge of the upcoming five-ring circus.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.