Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Thomas? Good luck!

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

It’s not unusual to find a Jaguar, a Rabbit, or even a Barracuda in a parking garage. In a Vail, Colorado, garage, however, they found a young bull moose. Authorities were able to safely extract the animal without the aid of moose expert Boris Badenov. This week’s Slate News Quiz is your chance to be Mr. Know-It-All.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.