Police Hunt for Clues After Golf Pro Killed, Two Others Found Dead at Georgia Country Club

A man drove a pickup truck onto a golf course at a suburban Atlanta country club on Saturday afternoon. When Gene Siller, a golf pro who worked at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, approached the white Ram 3500 pickup truck to see what was going on, he was fatally shot. Siller, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot to the head. The gunman then fled.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and discovered the bodies of two men in the bed of the pickup truck. Both of the men also appeared to have gunshot wounds. One of the men was identified as Paul Pierson, who is the owner of the pickup truck. It’s unclear whether he had any connection to the country club. The third victim has not been identified.

The shooter has not been identified and investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the killings. The shooter was apparently seen around a mile from the country club on Saturday afternoon, according to tweets from nearby Kennesaw State University. Shortly after SIller was killed, the university sent out a tweet warning of a shooting near the campus and an “armed and dangerous” suspect was on the run.

A statement from PGA of America President Jim Richerson. pic.twitter.com/mWKbqto6Gd — PGA of America (@PGA) July 4, 2021

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” Georgia’s Professional Golfers’ Association tweeted. Siller was a regular competitor in Georgia’s PGA Section golfing tournaments. The Georgia State Golf Association also expressed its condolences. Friends and community members have set up a GoFundMe to help Siller’s family.