Fox News, Against All Odds, Refuses to Air MyPillow Guy’s Ads “Proving” Election Fraud Conspiracy

It turns out, there is a line at Fox News after all. After years of mind-bending Trump boosterism and months of giving a megaphone to scattershot conspiracies on vaccines and the 2020 election, against all odds, there is something so outrageous that Fox News won’t air it. This from the same network that earlier this month aired a segment on why slavery in America had nothing to do with race. Born again, however, the network has refused to run an ad from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a leading member of right-wing loonerati, for a cyber symposium that, Lindell told the Wall Street Journal, would totally “prove” that the mass manipulation of voting machines swung the 2020 election, stealing victory from former President Donald Trump.

If that line of argument sounds familiar, kind of like a regular old weeknight segment on fantastical crank Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, well, you’d be right. But Fox News has changed its tune, ever so slightly, perhaps because a host of plaintiffs are suing the bejesus out of the broadcaster for its ludicrous election coverage that gave airtime to just about anyone, saying nearly anything, no matter how absurd. Lindell, the Journal reports, tried to reassure the network that the ad would be tasteful, classy, or at least just wouldn’t specifically mention claims of election fraud. But the network, for once, was unmoved.

In response to Fox News’ refusal to air the advertisements for the livestream of his symposium, Lindell claimed he was being silenced (!), and was therefore pulling his companies’ pillow-based ads from the network, which, he says, amounted to $50 million in 2020 and some $19 million so far this year.