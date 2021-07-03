Florida Condo Miles Away From Collapse Evacuated as Building Deemed Unsafe

Residents of a 10-story condominium in the Miami area were ordered to evacuate after an urgent review found that it was unsafe due to structural and electrical issues. The 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium in North Miami Beach became the first to be evacuated amid urgent reviews of all condo high-rise building in the wake of the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside that is about a seven-mile drive away. The evacuation was ordered after the Crestview Towers association turned in a January inspection report to officials “in which an engineer retained by the condo association board concluded that the 156-unit building was structurally and electrically unsafe,” the city said in a news release.

On Friday afternoon, officers started going door-to-door telling residents of the condo that was built in 1972 that they had to leave. “In an abundance of caution, the city ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” Arthur H. Sorey, the North Miami Beach city manager, said in a statement. The condo association only turned in the January report on Friday afternoon after officials threatened they would shut down the building. City officials decided to evacuate the building, which is largely home to middle and low-income residents, shortly thereafter, leaving residents scrambling for a place to stay at the start of a long weekend.

The evacuation took place amid a broad review of older structures across the region. Miami-Dade County, for example, has ordered an audit of all oceanfront buildings that are at least four decades old. Several cities outside the county’s jurisdiction decided to carry out their own audits as rescue efforts continue in Surfside. The confirmed death toll from the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South now stands at 22 with 126 still missing. There was little good news to report out of Surfside except that the number of missing decreased from 145 after duplicate names were eliminated and officials determined some on the list were actually safe. “So this is very, very good news,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. For now, rescue workers continue to publicly say they have hope of finding others alive and officials have refused to answer when the search-and-rescue effort could shift to recovery.