“Eye of Fire” in Gulf of Mexico Extinguished but Extent of Damage Remains Unclear

Videos of a huge fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula went viral and the shocking footage was quickly dubbed the “eye of fire” on social media. The massive ring of flames that made it look like there was lava on the ocean floor was sparked by a leak from an underwater pipeline, Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said. After a little more than five hours of battling the blaze, the fire was fully extinguished and no one was injured, according to Pemex. The fire started in an underwater pipeline that connects to Pemex’s Ku Maloob Zaap offshore oil development. The development is one of the company’s most productive and has an output of more than 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, making up some 40 percent of the company’s total output.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México



A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendio



Esta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Angel Carrizales, who heads up Mexico’s oil safety regulator ASEA, wrote on Twitter that the incident “did not generate any spill.” That claim was immediately met with lots of skepticism considering he didn’t explain what was burning on the surface of the water. Pemex has vowed to investigate what happened but in the meantime, the horrifying footage led many to question whether it really was the smartest idea to be tapping for hydrocarbons on the ocean floor.

Shocking new example of how dirty and dangerous offshore drilling is. We must stop offering new oil leases in the Gulf and begin to #EndOffshoreDrilling with a just transition to cleaner energy and jobs. https://t.co/1K4Zdqeu4d — Ctr4BioDiv Ocean (@EndangeredOcean) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Wind turbines & solar panels have never caused the Gulf of Mexico to catch fire.



Just sayin.... — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

The Center for Biological Diversity tweeted that the fire was a “shocking new example of how dirty and dangerous offshore drilling is.” Environmental activists also called for action and many said that maybe it was time to reconsider drilling practices. Greta Thunberg said it was hypocritical for world leaders to say they care about climate change when they fail to take action to prevent this type of thing from happening again. “The people in power call themselves ‘climate leaders’ as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants,” she tweeted.

Advertisement

I know this might sound controversial, but maybe extracting fossil fuels from the seafloor (or anywhere really) is a bad idea pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1 — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile the people in power call themselves "climate leaders" as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites.

This is the world they are leaving for us. https://t.co/4hQ8nm11Fd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 3, 2021

Advertisement

We know we're doing our best for the planet when we have to SPRAY WATER ON THE OCEAN BECAUSE WE SET IT ON FIRE!!!! https://t.co/s2BIpakwhq — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you see the ocean literally on fire in the Gulf of Mexico, it's s time to move on from fossil fuels. https://t.co/x5zAO3nIM2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Some lawmakers also tweeted the shocking images and said it was an example of why legislation like the Green New Deal is needed. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the footage and called out her colleagues “going out on dinner dates with Exxon lobbyists so they can say a Green New Deal is too expensive.” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz also mocked those who say taking action to combat climate change is too expensive.

Shout out to all the legislators going out on dinner dates with Exxon lobbyists so they can say a Green New Deal is too expensive 👍🏽 https://t.co/zlQE7LGfPL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2021

Advertisement