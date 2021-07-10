California Will Keep Requiring Masks in Schools, Despite New CDC Guidelines

California will require everyone in schools wear masks despite new guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated teachers and students can drop the face coverings. Requiring face masks for everyone will be a way to make sure all school re-open this fall for in-person classes, health authorities said. Officials suggested it was simpler to require the masks than to try figure out who needs to wear them and who does not. “Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction,” California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Mark Ghaly said. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Health authorities said not all schools can accommodate to the CDC’s guidelines that there should be a distance of at least three feet between desks so the best preventive measure is to make sure everyone is wearing masks indoors. The CDC’s recommendations, which are not mandatory, suggests masks should be mandated if physical distancing can’t be assured. “We believe that with masking and with testing, we can get kids back to in person 100% in our schools,” Ghaly said.

This is not the only time health officials in California have taken a more cautious approach to dropping mask requirements amid the fast spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, for example, recently recommended that all residents wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. And the California State Capitol in Sacramento reinstated its mask mandate this past week when nine staff members, including four who had been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.