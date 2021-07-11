Four Arrested With Lots of Weapons Amid Fears of “Las Vegas-Style Shooting” at All-Star Game

Police in Denver arrested three men and a woman on Friday night at a hotel a block from Coors Field, the site of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game. A housekeeper working at the hotel came across more than a dozen weapons inside a room Friday night and called the police. Police searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel and seized 16 long guns, body armor, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the room that had a balcony that looked over the city’s downtown. The number of weapons and the placement of the balcony led officers to worry the people who were detained planned to carry out a “Las Vegas-style shooting,” sources told Denver7, a local ABC affiliate.

Adding to the concerns of law enforcement officers, one of the men who was arrested had posted a message on Facebook that made reference to a recent divorce and said he was going to “go out in a big way.”

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, were arrested on the investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, the police department announced. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, was arrested for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Three of the four suspects “have lengthy criminal histories in Colorado,” reports the Denver Post. Authorities also impounded two vehicles. “The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. “DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately.”

The FBI office in Denver issued a statement Sunday noting it was aware of the arrests but said there was “no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game.”