AOC Mocks GOP Lawmaker Who Went on Anti-Benefits Rant at CPAC That Went Viral

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert for a portion of her address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas that went viral. Boebert, a Colorado lawmaker who was one of several conservatives loyal to former President Donald Trump to speak at the conference, spoke up against government assistance programs. “We’re here to tell government, we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knockin’ on my door with your Fauci ouchie, you leave us the hell alone,” Boebert said Saturday at CPAC, referring to Anthony Fauci and the government’s “door-to-door” effort to get people vaccinated.

Boebert’s remarks quickly went viral and caught the eye of Ocasio-Cortez, who seemed to take pleasure in the way that the Colorado lawmaker expressed her opposition to the benefits that so many Americans rely on. “Tell ‘em loud and proud girl!” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Boebert in a tweet Saturday evening. “GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!” The New York lawmaker added: “Good ol conservative values baby!”

Congress approved a relief package in March that offers additional unemployment benefits until September. Several Republican governors have decided to end those extra benefits early because, as they see it, the additional cash is making it more difficult for businesses to find workers.

Boebert has repeatedly targeted Ocasio-Cortez, even before winning her election. When she was campaigning, Boebert said she was “running against” Ocasio-Cortez’s values. “I am ready to be the one that steps up for conservative values and takes on AOC,” she said. Boebert is a divisive figure even within the Republican Party. So much so that a prominent fundraising group for GOP women decided to withhold campaign donations from her along with fellow freshman lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers,” Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee, told Insider in an email. “I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they’re cut from the same cloth.”