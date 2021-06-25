Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, and no, we have no relation to the Newport, Rhode Island, Surges.





This week, Democrats’ much-hyped For the People Act hit the Senate floor, died, and is now dead. Hmm. On to the next thing! Democrats have settled on a complex legislative strategy for passing President Joe Biden’s jobs and families spending plans in a way that can bring both liberals and centrists on board. Now all they have to do is execute it. Biden, meanwhile, finally set a vaccine goal he couldn’t reach; Bernie Sanders engaged in some real talk; and Mitch McConnell plotted. We made a Newport joke because of Sheldon Whitehouse, who we’ll get to shortly.





But first, we flipped our special Sinemanchin coin for which Senate Democratic centrist to be No. 1 this week, and it came up …