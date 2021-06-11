Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly newsletter about the brain activity of a West Virginia senator.





The clock is ticking on this Congress, and Democrats are staring hard at their watches. If we could choose a word to describe the state of Democrats in Washington this week, it would be something other than array—indeed, an antonym for that word would come in handy. Liberals cheered when Joe Biden cut off one set of infrastructure negotiations with Republicans, then groaned as he blessed another set of infrastructure negotiations with Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris went to Guatemala and gave everyone something to complain about. Jack Reed versus Kirsten Gillibrand is the feud you didn’t even know you wanted, and Democratic climate hawks are beginning to worry that the Biden administration is losing its interest in bold climate action. Biden is in Europe eating “shepherd’s porridge pudding pie” with Boris Johnson. There is one (1) set of difficult bipartisan negotiations in the Senate that is going well—actually, it’s turning south as we write this—so let’s celebrate it before writing about its collapse next week.





But first, the West Virginia senator’s brain would matter a lot less if one man in North Carolina had kept his pants on last year.